High School Sports Xtra: Boys Basketball Sectional Recap, State Brackets

(WFRV) – The 2021 boys state basketball tournament will look different from last year in many ways.

Mainly, because it will actually be played.

Boys teams around Northeast Wisconsin punched their tickets to the WIAA state tournament in sectional finals, one year after the annual Saturday event was canceled due to the pandemic.

In 2021, five local teams will have a chance to compete for the gold ball – Kimberly in Division 1, Xavier in Division 2, Wrightstown in Division 3, Lourdes Academy in Division 4, and Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran in Division 5.

This will mark Wrightstown’s first state tournament appearance in program history.

Click the video for a recap of sectional final Saturday and full breakdown of each division’s state tournament bracket.

