High School Sports Xtra: Boys State Basketball Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

(WFRV) – High School Sports Xtra wraps up with the final Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the winter sports season, and crowning Lourdes Academy as our Team of the Week.

Local 5 Top 5 Plays:

5. Ray Zuleger fakes out a pair of Onalaska defenders early in the state semifinals.

4. Owen Pawlikowski’s steal and dunk in the D1 semifinals

3. Charlie Pfefferle’s steal on one end and crossover for a three on the other

2. Jackson Paveletzke’s alley oop to Grant Asman against DeForest

1. Nathan Slagter beats the buzzer to win Lourdes Academy the D4 state championship

Lourdes Academy completed the High School Sports Xtra sweep after taking home the top play, and being named the Team of the Week. The Knights rallied from a twenty point first half deficit to knock off The Prairie School to claim their first WIAA boys basketball championship.