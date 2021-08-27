High School Sports Xtra: Brillion and Reedsville cruise to wins, Team of the Week

High School Sports

(WFRV) – Both Reedsville and Brillion cruised to home victories on Friday night ahead of the storms.

Brennen Dvorachek and Cole Ebert led the way for Reedsville as the Panthers offense rolled to a 40 point victory. The reigning Big East champions improved to 2-0 on the season with their second straight lopsided win.

Brillion bounced back after a week one loss to Hilbert with a 33-0 victory over Weyauwega-Fremont. Sam Galoff was dominant on the ground for the Lions. Meanwhile quarterback Mason Behnke capped off the win with a touchdown pass to Garnett Stebane.

