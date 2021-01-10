High School Sports Xtra: De Pere’s Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Redbirds squad

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A knee injury nearly cost McKenna Ciesieczyk one year of her high school career. Now back on the floor full time, the De Pere junior has a unique appreciation for a chance to play in a very unusual season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: De Pere's Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Red Birds sqad

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Phoenix men and women rolling after weekend sweeps

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco