High School Sports Xtra: Dorn breaks Seymour boys scoring record

High School Sports

(WFRV) – The Seymour boys basketball program has it’s fair share of great players. Thirteen in all have passed the 1,000 point mark, but senior Mason Dorn has now topped them all after becoming the team’s all time leading scorer.

