High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – The only thing more challenging than winning one state title, is going home with two.

That’s the feat Green Bay Preble junior Brigitta Neverman accomplished at the state swimming championships last Tuesday, pulling off gold medals in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.

In this extended one-on-one interview for Local 5’s High School Sports Xtra, Neverman discusses the feeling of winning two championships, the challenge of waiting nearly a year to get back in the pool, and the physical and mental grind of getting back into swimming shape.