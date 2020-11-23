High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up in Level 2

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – An unprecedented season wrapped up without hardware, but plenty of WIAA schools can call themselves champions this season as the playoffs wrapped up with “pod” title games Thursday.

In our Game of the Week, Luxemburg-Casco rallied for a game-winning drive to defeat West De Pere 21-20.

Fox Valley Lutheran finished its season with a 35-14 win over Kewaskum, and Freedom finished as the top scoring defense in the NEC.

Bonduel won its first conference title in 10 seasons, claiming the crown in its first year in the Packerland Conference.

Xavier and Lourdes Academy racked up eight and nine wins, respectively, as both teams’ pod championship games were canceled due to forfeit.

Shawano rolled through its pod with convincing wins over Marinette and Seymour.

Click the video for highlights and reaction from our Game of the Week and other highlights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Girls Basketball primer, Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up with Level 2

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Challenge or No Challenge