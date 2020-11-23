High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up in Level 2

(WFRV) – An unprecedented season wrapped up without hardware, but plenty of WIAA schools can call themselves champions this season as the playoffs wrapped up with “pod” title games Thursday.

In our Game of the Week, Luxemburg-Casco rallied for a game-winning drive to defeat West De Pere 21-20.

Fox Valley Lutheran finished its season with a 35-14 win over Kewaskum, and Freedom finished as the top scoring defense in the NEC.

Bonduel won its first conference title in 10 seasons, claiming the crown in its first year in the Packerland Conference.

Xavier and Lourdes Academy racked up eight and nine wins, respectively, as both teams’ pod championship games were canceled due to forfeit.

Shawano rolled through its pod with convincing wins over Marinette and Seymour.

Click the video for highlights and reaction from our Game of the Week and other highlights.