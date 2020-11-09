High School Sports Xtra: Football postseason brackets released

(WFRV) – The postseason has arrived for teams playing football this fall. Just like everything else in 2020, this year’s playoffs will be a little different due to the pandemic.

The WIAA released the brackets for the playoffs that will feature four team regional pods, and allow teams to have a culminating event to cap off the season.

In all 196 teams around the state filled out the brackets with six divisions.

The Kaukauna Ghosts get a chance to close out their undefeated regular season in a region featuring Germantown, Cedarburg, and longtime FVA rival Hortonville.

In division two West De Pere and Fox Valley Lutheran both earned top seeds in their respective pods. Both teams paths to the postseason and first round match-ups are representative of this year’s football season. West De Pere saw their season paused for a time after the district switched to virtual instruction. Meanwhile Fox Valley Lutheran, has already advanced to the regional final after Coleman forfeited.

There could be another conference rematch down the road in division three. Freedom claimed a top seed with Wrightstown lurking on the other side of the pod. Just this past week the Irish knocked of their North Eastern Conference rival in overtime.

Below are the brackets for each of the six divisions:

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Division 4

Division 5

Division 6