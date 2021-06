(WFRV) – Just 48 hours after capturing the state track & field championship, the Freedom Irish girls joined High School Sports Xtra to relive Friday’s memorable moments in La Crosse.

The Irish won the Division 2 state meet with a total of 59 points, getting gold medals from Sam Bartels in the 300-meter hurdles, Linnea Willer in discus, and the clincher – a 4×400-meter relay team of Ashley Vondrachek, Gwen Hinz, Macy Verhasselt and Grace Hambel.

Click the video for the full interview.