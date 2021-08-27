High School Sports Xtra Game of the Week: Neenah at Menasha

MENASHA, Wis (WFRV) – The game was a thriller, unfortunately suspended until Saturday at noon, but Menasha and Neenah are tied in a neck to neck stalemate at 14-all when the referees decided to call the game for the safety of everyone attending.

The Blue Jays got it started with AJ Korth, Menasha’s head coach Jeramie Korth’s son, keeps it himself for the 1-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 Menasha in the first quarter.

Neenah responds immediately. 11 yard touchdown run by Jack Zemlock and the Rockets tied at 7.

Menasha responds in an exciting fashion with an 81 yard touchdown run on a QB keeper for AJ Korth! 14-7 Menasha in the second quarter.

But Neenah would immediately respond with a Jace Jenkins touchdown to tie it all up at 14 all which is where the game stands until the game restarts tomorrow at noon.