(WFRV) – The WIAA girls basketball season gets underway this week eight months after state tournament teams were pulled off the court due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Bay Port begins the season with a new coach, while Hortonville and Freedom look to be major contenders again. Wrightstown, Kimberly, Notre Dame and West De Pere should all compete for conference and state titles.

Click the video for a girls basketball primer and our Local 5 Top 5 plays.