High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams learn state draws

(WFRV) - Boys basketball teams from around Northeast Wisconsin clinched their spots in the next round of the WIAA playoffs with wins in the regional final round Saturday night.

We recap wins from Kimberly, Appleton North, De Pere, Ashwaubenon, Luxemburg-Casco, Wrightstown, Brillion, Sheboygan Lutheran and Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, along with revealing the brackets for next weekend's WIAA boys basketball sectionals.