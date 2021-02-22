High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams learn state draws

(WFRV) – Notre Dame, Mishicot and Howards Grove all won sectional finals Saturday to advance to the WIAA girls state basketball tournament.

Click the video for extended highlights and reaction, as well as the bracket draws for all three teams.

