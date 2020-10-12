High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay NEW Lutheran senior Flynn creates school’s first girls golf team

(WFRV) – The game of golf found Faith Flynn early in life.

“I’ve been golfing since I was three years old, and I’ve always loved the sport. But it wasn’t until my freshman year of high school that I really got serious about it,” said Faith Flynn.

Flynn started her high school career teeing it up with the boys team, and found plenty of success on the links. At the same time raising her game.

“It was definitely harder competition. So, I really had to reign in on my game. I really had to work on my game and become better. Making it to sectionals my sophomore year, it was a big accomplishment. I knew that I needed to up my score. So, I started doing lessons, and really working on my game so when I came into this girls season, I want to be the best of the best,” said Faith Flynn.

Then on a car ride an idea came to Flynn. To create a girls golf program at her high school.

“I was just there thinking, ‘what are the chances that we could start a girls golf team?’ And I talked to my dad, and was like ‘is this possible? Can we make this possible,” said Faith Flynn.

Immediately Flynn got to work turning that dream into a reality.

“If you want something you have to develop it, and get with the right people, and actually work together. Use the other people that you do to come along with the idea that you want to share. She wanted to have a girls team, and they really rallied around her. Then we made it happen,” said Patrick Flynn.

“Then we made all these different phone calls, I talked to my [athletic director]. So we just started making all these different phone calls, Jared Gosse made it official. Then all I had to do is recruit a team. I got five people to join, and we had a blast,” said Faith Flynn.

There would be another hurdle that not many saw coming, a pandemic. With a global health crisis threatening sports across the country, including Green Bay, there would be some doubt if a season would even happen.

Ultimately it all worked out, and the Blazers took the first tee for an unprecedented season. Their first as a team.

“It got stressful at times, because it is my senior season too. But I was like, you know I’ve just got to trust God, and be like, you know, anything could happen. We took it step by step, and was like are we going to play or are we not going too? The pathway was there, and we’ve had a full season,” said Faith Flynn.

As a team the Blazer’s season came to an end at regionals, but Faith is pressing on after qualifying for state as an individual. Thanks in part to those around her, and the work she put in during the offseason.

Now she will finish the final year of high school on the biggest stage of high school girls golf in Wisconsin this week at Black Wolf Run.

“I really worked on myself over the summer, and really worked on my game both mentally and physically. The way I’ve been playing, and how well I’ve been doing this season overall is really a success,” said Faith Flynn.