High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay Preble AD Dan Retzki talks winter sports starting

(WFRV) – Practice is underway for Green Bay high schools as they prepare for the winter sports season.

Green Bay Preble Director of Athletics Dan Retzki stops by High School Sports Xtra to talk about getting the winter sports season going after missing the fall due to the pandemic, spring football, and more.

