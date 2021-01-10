High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

High School Sports

(WFRV) – For the first time in more than nine months, Green Bay Public Schools returned to sports with winter athletes finally getting their chance to step in the arena.

Green Bay starting play, with the addition of Manitowoc and Sheboygan Public Schools, means every single school in the WFRV viewing area has begun to play sports in the 2020-21 school year after the pandemic forced shutdowns for several months.

In our Game of the Week double feature, Green Bay Preble rallied to defeat Green Bay Southwest after trailing for all but two minutes of the game.

In the other game of the doubleheader, the Southwest girls handled Preble en route to a double digit win.

Click the video for highlights and to hear from head coaches about the return to play.

