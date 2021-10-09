High School Sports Xtra Highlights: Kimberly captures FVA crown; Appleton North, Bay Port roll

(WFRV) – After a spring changing of the guard with Fond du Lac proving itself as the dominant team in the Fox Valley Association, Kimberly turned the tide and finished strong, capturing the FVA title once again.

But the teams in one of Wisconsin’s top conferences have bigger goals ahead.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

Kimberly 36, Neenah 23: Kimberly trailed the home Rockets in the second quarter, but Blake Barry’s 21-yard touchdown put the Papermakers ahead at halftime. Seth Miron connected with Cam Wnek for a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter, and Kimberly rolled to another conference title with a 36-23 win.

Appleton North 47, Fond du Lac 7: The Lightning made a statement for the postseason with a blowout win at Fruth Field. North got two non-offensive touchdowns in the first 1:20 of the game, getting scores from Brock Salm on a punt return fumble and a pick six by Stone Hulke to make it 14-0 early in the first quarter.

Oshkosh West 30, Oshkosh North 8: Jasiah Williams got loose for the dagger touchdown in the second half and West ran away with the rivalry game, turning a 16-8 halftime lead into a 30-8 manhandling of the Spartans. The Wildcats remain in playoff contention.

Kaukauna 38, Appleton East 8

Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 6: The Pirates pitched a three-and-out on the opening drive and the offense capitalized, with Cole Bensen running in a quarterback keeper for the first score and Blake Buchinger punching in the second touchdown of the first quarter. With a win next week, the Pirates will finish second in the FRCC-North.

Menasha 59, Sheboygan South 28

Sheboygan North 63, Green Bay East 0

Ashwaubenon 43, Green Bay West 6

West De Pere 42, Green Bay Preble 0

Wausau West 42, Appleton West 6

D.C. Everest 30, Hortonville 15