High School Sports Xtra: Howards Grove’s Damrow eyes big goals

(WFRV) – Volleyball runs in the Damrow family. The daughter of a coach, Saige Damrow was exposed to the sport of volleyball early in life by both her father, and sister.

“Obviously I love volleyball, and they all push me. Even my brother, he knows what my goals are. They all have different roles in like making each other better,” said Saige Damrow.

“She was in the gym with our varsity team, and we put wrestling mats out, when she was four years old. They would hit balls, and she would try digging them,” said head coach and father Brett Damrow.

“I was always in the gym, and my sister played volleyball her whole life. It was kind of like as soon as I was in the gym and touched a volleyball, I knew it was going to be my life,” said Saige Damrow.

Damrow caught on fast. As she played others started to take notice at a young age, especially college coaches. Eventually Damrow decided to commit to Wisconsin in the eighth grade.

“I could just feel the family environment right away. I went to camps and everyone was all connected. That’s just what I want, which is a team that’s a family basically and that’s what I felt,” said Saige Damrow.

“I knew there was a key when I knew what she wanted, and that’s when a certain school called and wanted to talk to her and she said ‘no.’ And I was like, ‘ok, she knows where she wants to go.’ She had over a year of information, and I always say in any decision you make in life the more information you have, the better off you are,” said Brett Damrow.

Playing college volleyball wasn’t the end goal for Damrow. Even as a middle school student Damrow had her sights set on some other big goals.

Aa freshman Damrow was a key part of the Tigers’ state championship team in 2019. She also earned a spot on the junior olympic squad and was set to play in Honduras before the pandemic canceled the trip this year.

All of that would add up to an impressive volleyball resume for any high school student. Like any competitor Damrow still has her sights set on the next goal.

“I see it like it’s my dream, like I want to be the highest I can be. Not just high school volleyball, like everything beyond. My dream has always been the Olympics. That was just the start for me,” said Saige Damrow.

“She was not built that way, and honestly, it’s like us here. Just because you win one championship doesn’t mean you relax. It’s actually like you want to be better. You win one, you want to win two,” said Brett Damrow.

With the girls volleyball playoffs in full swing Damrow and the Tigers are focused on the goal at hand, claiming another state championship in 2020.

“It’s honestly motivation to get back to where we want to be. Like anything less than a state championship. It’s not about the winning, but in our minds we know that we’re expected. What we want to do as a team is work together, and stay together, and get to our final destination,” said Saige Damrow.