High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna & Kimberly dominate; FVA & FRCC highlights

High School Sports

(WFRV) – The Fox Valley Association and Fox River Classic Conference kicked off their fall seasons Friday night after combining to form one superconference in the spring season.

Kaukauna 48, Ashwaubenon 24: The Ghosts raced out to a big lead on two Noah Hoffman touchdowns in the first half. The Ghosts were the lone FVA team to play a fall season last year.

Hortonville 17, Appleton East 7: Hortonville overcame a stingy Appleton East squad on the road with a late, game-clinching touchdown by Sam Dodd.

Franklin 35, Appleton North 31: Appleton North built a 28-7 halftime lead with two touchdowns apiece from Matthew Schecklman and Cal Martine, but Franklin rallied to score the game-winning touchdown with four seconds left on the clock.

Kimberly 34, Stevens Point 9: Kimberly got first half touchdowns from Isaac Dechant and Blake Barry en route to a comfortable season-opening win.

Wausau West 38, De Pere 14: The Redbirds led 14-12 on the road before a late first half touchdown by West gave the Warriors a halftime lead. They never looked back in the second, cruising to a blowout win.

Oshkosh West 54, Green Bay East 0: Kyle Ketter opened the game with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the Wildcats roared to a 54-0 shutout.

Local Sports

