High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna & Kimberly dominate; FVA & FRCC highlights

(WFRV) – The Fox Valley Association and Fox River Classic Conference kicked off their fall seasons Friday night after combining to form one superconference in the spring season.

Click the video above for highlights, including our Spirit Squad of the Week at Appleton East.

Kaukauna 48, Ashwaubenon 24: The Ghosts raced out to a big lead on two Noah Hoffman touchdowns in the first half. The Ghosts were the lone FVA team to play a fall season last year.

Hortonville 17, Appleton East 7: Hortonville overcame a stingy Appleton East squad on the road with a late, game-clinching touchdown by Sam Dodd.

Franklin 35, Appleton North 31: Appleton North built a 28-7 halftime lead with two touchdowns apiece from Matthew Schecklman and Cal Martine, but Franklin rallied to score the game-winning touchdown with four seconds left on the clock.

Kimberly 34, Stevens Point 9: Kimberly got first half touchdowns from Isaac Dechant and Blake Barry en route to a comfortable season-opening win.

Wausau West 38, De Pere 14: The Redbirds led 14-12 on the road before a late first half touchdown by West gave the Warriors a halftime lead. They never looked back in the second, cruising to a blowout win.

Oshkosh West 54, Green Bay East 0: Kyle Ketter opened the game with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the Wildcats roared to a 54-0 shutout.