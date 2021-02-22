High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

(WFRV) – For the past decade, Kaukauna and Stoughton have dominated the wrestling ranks in Division 1.

The Ghosts won four straight state team titles from 2014 to 2017, but Stoughton built up a healthy rivalry winning the last three, knocking out Kaukauna each time in the process.

So it was only fitting that the two powerhouses would meet in the state finals, but this year, Kaukauna was determined not to lose in its own gym.

Click the video to hear how the wire-to-wire No. 1 overcame a challenging year and a stalwart opponent in the final.

