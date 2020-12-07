High School Sports Xtra: Kuchta Era begins at Seymour

(WFRV) – It’s never easy to be the guy that replaces the guy. As Seymour moves on after the departure of legendary head coach Jon Murphy the Thunder turn to one of their own, Bobby Kuchta, to take the reigns of the boys basketball program.
