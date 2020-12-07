High School Sports Xtra: Kuchta Era begins at Seymour

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s never easy to be the guy that replaces the guy. As Seymour moves on after the departure of legendary head coach Jon Murphy the Thunder turn to one of their own, Bobby Kuchta, to take the reigns of the boys basketball program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, feel-good comeback

High School Sports Xtra: Winter sports start off strong

Green Bay men fall on 2 OT buzzer-beater in home opener

High School Hoops: Freedom boys take control of NEC, De Pere girls dominate

Seymour boys roll in Kuchta's head coaching debut, Notre Dame girls upset Appleton East

Green Bay Nation: Pick 'Em 12/2