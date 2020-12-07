High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, feel-good return to basketball

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Winnebago Lutheran’s Alayna Suprenand returned to the court nearly two years ago to the date after tearing her first ACL, and another year-plus after tearing her other ACL.

All she did was drop 23 points and hit the game-winning shot in her first contest back on the high school hardwood.

Click the video to hear from Suprenand and see highlights of our Local 5 Top 5 plays.

#5: Kimberly’s Grace Kieffer hits a scoop layup after evading the defense.

#4: Notre Dame’s Brendan Poshak goes crashing into the boards after laying out to finish a goal.

#3: Seymour’s Treyton Cornell hits a halftime buzzer-beater.

#2: Appleton West’s Spencer Steffen finishes a missed layup with a dynamic tip dunk.

#1: Winnebago Lutheran’s Alayna Suprenand hits the game-winning shot in her first game back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, feel-good comeback

High School Sports Xtra: Winter sports start off strong

Green Bay men fall on 2 OT buzzer-beater in home opener

High School Hoops: Freedom boys take control of NEC, De Pere girls dominate

Seymour boys roll in Kuchta's head coaching debut, Notre Dame girls upset Appleton East

Green Bay Nation: Pick 'Em 12/2