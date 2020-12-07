High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, feel-good return to basketball

(WFRV) – Winnebago Lutheran’s Alayna Suprenand returned to the court nearly two years ago to the date after tearing her first ACL, and another year-plus after tearing her other ACL.

All she did was drop 23 points and hit the game-winning shot in her first contest back on the high school hardwood.

Click the video to hear from Suprenand and see highlights of our Local 5 Top 5 plays.

#5: Kimberly’s Grace Kieffer hits a scoop layup after evading the defense.

#4: Notre Dame’s Brendan Poshak goes crashing into the boards after laying out to finish a goal.

#3: Seymour’s Treyton Cornell hits a halftime buzzer-beater.

#2: Appleton West’s Spencer Steffen finishes a missed layup with a dynamic tip dunk.

#1: Winnebago Lutheran’s Alayna Suprenand hits the game-winning shot in her first game back.