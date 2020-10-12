High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Freedom boys soccer Team of the Week

(WFRV) – Freedom brought home their first North Eastern Conference boys soccer title, and was named our Team of the Week. Plus, the Local 5 Top 5 Plays from another busy week on the high school gridiron.

