High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Omro named Team of the Week

(WFRV) – With the start of the spring high school football season comes plenty of highlight reel plays and some memorable performances.

Omro is our Team of the Week after handing St. Mary’s Springs its first conference loss since 2015. Ball control and defense won the day for the Foxes in the 24-12 win.

This week’s Local 5 Top 5 Plays:

#5: Menasha’s Donte Conn scores the first touchdown of the game, racing to the end zone after a handoff against Notre Dame. The Tritons came back to win 13-10.

#4: Appleton West’s Spencer Steffen catches a touchdown in traffic between multiple defenders. The Terrors fell to Oshkosh West 31-6.

#3: Bay Port’s Sam Barry makes a contested grab near the goal line, snatching it away from the defender. The Pirates handled Green Bay Preble 35-0.

#2: Appleton North’s Brayden Goymerac intercepts a pass from Appleton East’s Aaron Jones, snagging the ball near the sideline with one hand. The Lightning went on to grab a 49-31 win.

#1: Kimberly’s Brian Barglind starts the game with a kick return touchdown on the opening kickoff, going 85 yards to the house. The Papermakers routed Sheboygan South 56-0.