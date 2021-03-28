High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Omro named Team of the Week

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – With the start of the spring high school football season comes plenty of highlight reel plays and some memorable performances.

Omro is our Team of the Week after handing St. Mary’s Springs its first conference loss since 2015. Ball control and defense won the day for the Foxes in the 24-12 win.

This week’s Local 5 Top 5 Plays:

#5: Menasha’s Donte Conn scores the first touchdown of the game, racing to the end zone after a handoff against Notre Dame. The Tritons came back to win 13-10.

#4: Appleton West’s Spencer Steffen catches a touchdown in traffic between multiple defenders. The Terrors fell to Oshkosh West 31-6.

#3: Bay Port’s Sam Barry makes a contested grab near the goal line, snatching it away from the defender. The Pirates handled Green Bay Preble 35-0.

#2: Appleton North’s Brayden Goymerac intercepts a pass from Appleton East’s Aaron Jones, snagging the ball near the sideline with one hand. The Lightning went on to grab a 49-31 win.

#1: Kimberly’s Brian Barglind starts the game with a kick return touchdown on the opening kickoff, going 85 yards to the house. The Papermakers routed Sheboygan South 56-0.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Omro named Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame edges Menasha in Thursday Kickoff

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton North wins Game of the Week, perennial powers flex in FVCC

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt on Sports Xtra

Gamblers snap losing streak, bounce back against Team USA

High School Football 3-26