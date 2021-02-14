High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – We’re counting down the top five plays in high school sports from this week, as the WIAA postseason takes shape in Northeast Wisconsin.

#5: Freedom’s Callie Genke takes the contact on a drive and switches hands for the and-one. The Irish move on to sectionals.

#4: Denmark’s Donovan Short breaks away for a transition dunk, hammering it home with two hands. The Vikings finish the regular season 15-5.

#3: Wrightstown’s Leah Lemke shows off the handles on a dazzling assist in the second half of a regional semifinal. The Tigers advance to sectionals.

#2: Hortonville’s Parker Lawrence beats the halftime buzzer with a three-quarter-court heave from the far sideline. The Polar Bears snap a seven-game losing skid with a Senior Night win.

#1: Neenah’s Drake Hayward scores a last second takedown to defeat Bay Port’s Jacob Ward in the state semifinal at 145. Hayward advances to the state final and finishes with a silver medal.

Notre Dame boys hockey earns Team of the Week honors after a 3-2 sectional final victory over rival Bay Port, sending the Tritons back to state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball regional recap, sectional brackets

State Wrestling Semifinals

Girls Basketball Regional Finals: Kimberly, Notre Dame advance

Notre Dame hockey edges Bay Port to return to state