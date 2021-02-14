High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

(WFRV) – We’re counting down the top five plays in high school sports from this week, as the WIAA postseason takes shape in Northeast Wisconsin.

#5: Freedom’s Callie Genke takes the contact on a drive and switches hands for the and-one. The Irish move on to sectionals.

#4: Denmark’s Donovan Short breaks away for a transition dunk, hammering it home with two hands. The Vikings finish the regular season 15-5.

#3: Wrightstown’s Leah Lemke shows off the handles on a dazzling assist in the second half of a regional semifinal. The Tigers advance to sectionals.

#2: Hortonville’s Parker Lawrence beats the halftime buzzer with a three-quarter-court heave from the far sideline. The Polar Bears snap a seven-game losing skid with a Senior Night win.

#1: Neenah’s Drake Hayward scores a last second takedown to defeat Bay Port’s Jacob Ward in the state semifinal at 145. Hayward advances to the state final and finishes with a silver medal.

Notre Dame boys hockey earns Team of the Week honors after a 3-2 sectional final victory over rival Bay Port, sending the Tritons back to state.