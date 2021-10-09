High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark set up NEC title game; 8-man football highlights

(WFRV) – With conference races coming down to the wire in high school football, the North Eastern continues to be one of the most competitive leagues in the state.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

Luxemburg-Casco 28, Freedom 10: The Spartans jumped out to a 14-3 halftime lead, but Freedom struck on the first drive of the second half, connecting on a long touchdown pass to Blake Kortz. On the ensuing drive, Luxemburg-Casco retook a two-score lead on a touchdown run by Isaac Vanden Bush. The Spartans’ defense carried the rest of the second half, with Owen Deprez punching in a short touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Wrightstown 35, Kingsford (MI) 0: The Tigers earned an impressive win over one of the Upper Peninsula’s top teams, racing out to a big lead at halftime and capping the shutout with a short run by Hunter Bartoszek.

Little Chute 17, Marinette 16: In a barn-burner of a game at Marinette, the Marines had a chance to send the game to overtime, scoring a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining. The home team opted to go for two but came up short, and the ensuing onside kick ended up in Little Chute hands.

Denmark 33, Xavier 6: The Vikings handled their business in an out-of-conference tune-up, setting the stage for a North Eastern conference title showdown with Luxemburg-Casco next week. Elijah Schefchik scored a first half touchdown as Denmark rolled.

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, New London 14

Shawano 24, Seymour 7

Winneconne 35, Waupaca 14

St. Mary Catholic/Valley Christian 82, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 7: Danny Griffith and Ethan Campbell connected for the first two touchdowns as the Zephyrs raced out to a win to improve to 7-0 on the season. SMC/VC is ranked No. 4 in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s 8-man football rankings.

Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Reedsville 18

Hilbert 49, Howards Grove 34

If Reedsville, Hilbert and Cedar Grove-Belgium all win next week, the trio will share a Big East title.

Brillion 34, Chilton 7

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 44, New Holstein 7

Brillion will play KLC at Kohler High School next week for the EWC title.

Southern Door 18, Oconto 12

Kewaunee 39, Escanaba (MI) 21

Kewaunee will host Southern Door for the Packerland Conference title next week.

Plymouth 48, Ripon 13

Sheboygan Falls 28, Berlin 27

Plymouth wins the East Central conference title and will host Berlin next week.