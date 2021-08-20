High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Freedom roll, Team of the Week

(WFRV) – The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans and Freedom Irish cruised to opening wins on Friday night. Plus our first Team of the Week from the high school football season.

Spartans senior running back Isaac VandenBush had a big night against Xavier with five touchdowns in Lux-Casco’s 42-14 victory. Luxemburg-Casco was named the High School Sports Xtra Team of the Week after the win.

Freedom on the other hand jumped out to a big 33-0 lead in the first half. Jamison Rudie added to the Irish advantage with an impressive 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Kiel and Kewaunee needed overtime to decide their week one match-up. Kyle Karnopp got Kewaunee on the board with a touchdown run, and the Raiders responded Connor Faust to Grant Monz touchdown connection. Kiel would go on to win in overtime 13-7.

Hilbert also earned a low scoring victory to open the season. The Wolves took a 14-0 lead with a Reed Breckheimer touchdown in the second half. Then an interception by Carson Grenzer sealed the 14-0 win in the match-up of old Olympian rivals.