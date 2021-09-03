High School Sports Xtra: NEC battle royale; KLC, Brillion win lakeshore battles

(WFRV) – As conference play begins around the area, the North Eastern Conference featured a battle royale of three marquee games, including two matchups pitting undefeated teams.

Marinette and Menominee reignited the longest-running public school inter-state rivalry in the nation, doing battle again to carry on a tradition that’s stayed alive since 1894.

Meanwhile, high profile matchups pitted NEC contenders and EWC title hopefuls, providing some answers to the conference picture early in this high school football season.

Here’s a look at some of the night’s results:

Menominee (MI) 25, Marinette 16: Aiden Belsisle connected with Cooper Conway on a big touchdown in the first half to set the pace for a Maroons lead. Adam Lemery helped Marinette cut into the deficit, but in the end the Marines couldn’t overcome their rival, falling 25-16.

Freedom 14, Little Chute 0: The Mustangs held strong with a tough defensive performance, but it was the Irish holding down home field in a shutout win. Carter Kriewaldt found paydirt on a big run in the first quarter, getting the Irish a big win to open conference play.

Denmark 20, Wrightstown 14: In a battle of 2-0 teams, Denmark earned a statement win with a gutty fourth quarter performance. Kenneth Satori scored the go-ahead touchdown from short yardage and the Vikings recovered a fumble on Wrightstown’s ensuing drive, getting the clinching play for the win.

Luxemburg-Casco 49, Winneconne 0

Xavier 14, Seymour 7

Shawano 26, New London 14

Amherst 47, Shiocton 7: Cade Stingle returned an Amherst kickoff for a touchdown to make it 14-7 in the first half, but that’s all Shiocton could muster in a loss to their powerhouse conference rival.

Kewaunee 28, Peshtigo 20: The Bulldogs led after halftime, but Kewaunee rallied in the second half to tie it on a screen pass from Mitchell Thompson to Anthony Jerabek. After multiple ties in the second half, the Storm broke through for their first win of the season.

Brillion 41, Two Rivers 0: In the “wow” result of the night, the Lions came out strong at home against undefeated Two Rivers. Mitchell Kaderabek and Garnett Stebane scored second half touchdowns in the rout.

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 58, Valders 18: KLC’s high powered offense lit up the scoreboard once again, with Robby Michael and Colin Girdaukas putting up video game numbers in the first half en route to a 58-18 win.