(WFRV) – The Neenah Rockets boys basketball team picked up big wins over FVA foes Hortonville and Kimberly this past week. Head coach Lee Rabas talks about a pair of key conference victories, and looks ahead towards a strong finish to 2020 on High School Sports Xtra.
- Phoenix swept by Milwaukee in Horizon League opening series
- Kunkel hits winner a buzzer, Xavier tops Marquette 91-88
- High School Sports Xtra: Badgers recruit & Fond du lac safety Braelon Allen prepares for football future
- High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets’ big week
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Griffon strings’ holiday concert colors Bach and favorites