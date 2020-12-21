High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets’ big week

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Neenah Rockets boys basketball team picked up big wins over FVA foes Hortonville and Kimberly this past week. Head coach Lee Rabas talks about a pair of key conference victories, and looks ahead towards a strong finish to 2020 on High School Sports Xtra.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week