High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame edges Menasha in Thursday Kickoff

(WFRV) – Spring football has officially arrived on the high school sports calendar, and while most teams kicked off Friday night, two high-profile independents in Northeast Wisconsin got things going Thursday.

Notre Dame and Menasha were supposed to end the fall season against each other, but both programs decided to halt fall practices due to COVID-19.

Thursday night, the two teams did battle and got off to a slow start, combining for four turnovers in a scoreless first half.

In the second half, Menasha reached the end zone first with a touchdown by Donte Conn to take a 10-0 lead.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Notre Dame trailed by two scores, but two touchdowns from Will Zellner and a big punt return helped the Tritons overcome the Bluejays.

Elsewhere in independent football, Kewaunee made an early statement on the road with a 35-0 win over Black River falls Saturday.

In the Flyway Conference, Omro handed St. Mary’s Springs just its second conference loss in the last decade, winning 24-12 in Ripon.

Click the video for more.