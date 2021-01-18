High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame rolls in Game of the Week; Ashwaubenon pulls big upset

(WFRV) – This week in high school sports, most area basketball teams turned the page to the second half of the season, highlighting key conference battles and rematches from earlier in the season.

But in the first edition of a top-10 matchup, supremacy in the FRCC was on the line between the Notre Dame and De Pere girls.

In their first big test of the conference season, the Tritons answered the call in a resounding way.

The most balanced team in the state proved just that with a relentless attack that featured a 16-0 run in the first half en route to a 73-47 win.

With the victory and subsequent wins later in the week, NDA improved to 15-1 on the season and will likely remain Division 2’s No. 1 ranked team in the Wisconsin Sports Network poll.

On the boys side, Ashwaubenon pulled the upset of the week, knocking off FRCC first place De Pere 70-53 behind 27 points from Marcus Tomashek.

