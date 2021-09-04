High School Sports Xtra: Oshkosh West pulls stunner, West De Pere beats buzzer

(WFRV) – Conference play began in full force Friday night with teams in Green Bay and the Fox Cities.

After last week’s washout, Friday’s games dealt with some spotty showers, but no suspended contests as Week 3 produced some surprising results.

Here’s a look at the night’s results:

Fond du Lac 54, Appleton East 8: Brayden Eganbrodt scored two first quarter touchdowns and the Cardinals bounced back in a big way from last week’s loss to Franklin, blitzing their FVA counterparts to the tune of a 54-8 win.

Oshkosh West 3, Neenah 0: In the stunner of the night, the Wildcats rode a smothering defense and a key second half turnover to the 3-0 victory. Michael Stack kicked the game-winning field goal for West in the fourth quarter, a 25-yarder for the only points of the game.

Kimberly 35, Oshkosh North 14

Marshfield 23, Hortonville 13: Sam Dodd and Aiden Leist connected on a touchdown to give Hortonville a 7-0 lead in the first half, but the Polar Bears’ offense sputtered after the break as Marshfield earned its first win.

Stevens Point 41, Appleton West 6

West De Pere 15, Ashwaubenon 14: In a wild, back-and-forth game, West De Pere cut into Ashwaubenon’s lead with a fourth quarter touchdown connection between Duke Shovald and Langdon Nordgaard. After the two-point conversion failed to keep the score at 14-12, the Phantoms got one final stop and Bryce Smith booted the game-winning field goal as time expired.