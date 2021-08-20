High School Sports Xtra: Pulaski beats Notre Dame in Game of the Week

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It was a back and forth battle, but the run game of the Pulaski Red Raiders prevailed, beating Notre Dame 38 to 14 to kick off the 2021 regular season.

Pulaski senior Aaron Maroszek put his team on his back, scoring three touchdowns, all of them runs of 60 yards or more.

The Tritons of Notre Dame kept the game interesting in the first half, with a touchdown from Sam Lagowski to Daniel Hornacek to make it 14-7 and then Lagowski hit Carter Dahlke to make it 21-14 but Pulaski always kept just ahead of Notre Dame.

“It was a close game, but Notre Dame came out and was very physical. They’re very well coached but our guys were able to stay consistent throughout and finish that second game.”

Notre Dame hosts Bay Port next Friday and Pulaski will be at Brookfield Central.