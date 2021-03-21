High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

(WFRV) – Ricardo Arguello of the Appleton Post-Crescent joins High School Sports Xtra to preview the spring football season, outline the stories to watch, and give his prohibitive favorites in the Fox Valley Classic Conference.

This spring, the FVCC combines 20 teams from the FRCC and FVA conferences to form a football-only superleague. Teams from the Bay Area, Fox Valley and lakeshore will play five regular season games and two playoff games to determine the best of the best in a truncated spring season.

The 20 teams will be divided into five groups:

Group A: Bay Port, Fond du Lac, Green Bay Preble, Neenah and Stevens Point.

Group B: Appleton East, Appleton North, Ashwaubenon, Kimberly and Pulaski.

Group C: Appleton West, De Pere, Green Bay Southwest, Manitowoc and Oshkosh West.

Group D: Green Bay East, Green Bay West, Oshkosh North, Sheboygan North and Sheboygan South.

High-profile games in the FVCC this Friday include Appleton East vs. Appleton North, Green Bay Preble vs. Bay Port, and Ashwaubenon vs. Pulaski.

Two high-profile independents are also in action, with Notre Dame and Menasha doing battle Thursday night to lead off the season.

Click the video for Arguello’s full breakdown of the spring football season in Northeast Wisconsin.