High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

WFRV – The WIAA winter sports postseason reached its busiest week yet, and that included plenty of highlight reel moments.

#5: Kimberly’s Jackson Paveletzke puts the moves on a Neenah defender for a second half bucket. The Papermakers outlasted the Rockets for the second time this season to move on to sectionals.

#4: Notre Dame’s Sammy Opichka finishes a circus layup in transition through a hard foul. Opichka poured in 33 points to help the Tritons advance to state.

#3: Denmark’s Donovan Short throws down a transition dunk with two hands. The Vikings’ season ended in a regional final loss to Luxemburg-Casco.

#2: Notre Dame’s Brendan Poshak makes an acrobatic move near center ice to split two defenders and backhand a go-ahead goal in the state semifinal. The Tritons eventually lost to second-seeded Hudson in the state semifinals.

#1: St. Mary’s Springs’ Brady Welsch gets a steal and craftily maneuvers a defender for a goal in the state semifinals. The Ledgers went on to win the state title.

Team of the Week:

St. Mary’s Springs boys hockey repeated as state champions with a 4-1 win over Superior in the final. The Ledgers outscored their opponents 24-2 in the WIAA playoffs, winning their second straight title in dominating fashion. Brady Welsch scored 44 goals on the season.

