High School Sports Xtra: The Press Times' Rich Palzewic breaks down Bay Area teams

High School Sports

(WFRV) – Sports reporter Rich Palzewic of The Press Times joins the show to discuss contending basketball and hockey teams in the Green Bay area.

The De Pere schools dominated the discussion in Week 3 of winter sports, with both De Pere and West De Pere boasting conference leaders in boys and girls basketball.

Just outside of Green Bay, the conference race is heating up in the North Eastern with Denmark upsetting Freedom and Little Chute and Luxemburg-Casco starting the season unbeaten in conference play.

The Notre Dame girls basketball team looks to contend for state in Division 2, as the Tritons have been battle tested by some of the best teams in the state so far.

Bay Port boys hockey will look to contend for a state berth with NDA as well. The Pirates staged a furious rally Saturday to knock off Ashwaubenon, netting three goals in 11 minutes.

