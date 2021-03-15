High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays from the winter season

(WFRV) – It was a winter season full of high drama and unforgettable moments, and despite working through a year unlike any other, the athletes were able to provide us with spectacular plays night in and night out.

Each week on High School Sports Xtra, we showed you the standout plays of the week in our Local 5 Top 5.

To wrap up the winter season, it was only fitting to count down the top five plays of the past few months in winter sports.

#5: Maddax Shinners’ Slam: De Pere senior Maddax Shinners brings the house down with a huge steal and slam in the sectional semifinal against Appleton North.

#4: Brendan Poshak’s Crash: Notre Dame senior Brendan Poshak goes crashing into the boards after backhanding a goal against NHM. He would get up under his own power and continue on to a great season.

#3: Alayna Suprenand’s Game-Winner: Winnebago Lutheran’s Alayna Suprenand hits a game-winning shot in the final seconds of her first game back from two ACL surgeries. Suprenand had sat out two years due to injuries, but picked up right where she left off in the first game, scoring a game-high 23 points and hitting the key shot at the buzzer.

#2: Drake Hayward’s Takedown: Neenah’s Drake Hayward scores a last-second takedown in the state semifinal to defeat Bay Port’s Jacob Ward. Trailing 8-7 in the final seconds of the third period, Hayward’s desperation move paid off with the “two” as he advanced to the state final at 145 pounds.

#1: Nathan Slagter’s Buzzer-Beater: Lourdes Academy’s Nathan Slagter hits the game-winning shot to give the Knights their first ever state title. Trailing by double digits at half, Lourdes chipped away at a huge deficit against the top-seeded Prairie School in the state final. Milking away the final seconds in a 41-41 tie, the Knights ran a play catalyzed by star Preston Ruedinger, who found Slagter open on the baseline for the final shot just before the horn. It was a fitting end for the Lourdes senior, who overcame torn ACL rehab in just over seven months to rejoin his teammates in a dream season and state title run.