High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

(WFRV) – Saturday’s state wrestling championships provided crowning moments for plenty of wrestlers that have already worn the crown, putting their names even higher on the historical leaderboard.

At 132, Kaukauna’s Jager Eisch finished his high school career with a second straight state title, this one coming against the toughest of opponents. Stoughton junior Nicolar Rivera, previously undefeated in his high school career with two state titles, led Eisch 3-0 in the third period before the Kaukauna senior staged a comeback to force overtime.

In the OT, Eisch won the match with an early takedown to take home the gold.

It was also a history-making evening in the Division 2 tournament at Adams-Friendship, with Two Rivers’ Matty Bianchi becoming the 19th wrestler in Wisconsin state history to win four individual titles, claiming the gold by technical fall in the final.

Oconto Falls’ Clayton Whiting added his third state title, pinning his opponent in the final match.

In Division 3, Kewaunee’s Jack Severin wrapped up his high school career with a second state title, scoring a late takedown to hold off his opponent at 132. The Wisconsin Badgers recruit was the lone Northeast Wisconsin winner in Division 3.

Click the video to hear from all four wrestlers.