High School Sports Xtra: Updated playoff brackets; Brillion holds on vs. Southern Door

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The high school football playoffs provide a dramatic slate of Level 1 games and set the stage for Level 2.

Matchups for Thursday’s Level 2 games:

  • Div. 2: (3) Luxemburg-Casco at (1) West De Pere
  • Div. 2: (2) Seymour at (1) Shawano
  • Div. 2: (2) Kewaskum at (1) Fox Valley Lutheran
  • Div. 3: (3) Winneconne at (1) Little Chute
  • Div. 3: (2) Sheboygan Falls at (1) Xavier
  • Div. 3: (2) Wrightstown at (1) Freedom
  • Div. 4: (2) Brillion at (1) Amherst
  • Div. 4: (2) Chilton at (1) Kiel
  • Div. 4: (3) New Holstein at (1) Watertown Luther Prep
  • Div. 5: (2) Manawa at (1) Bonduel
  • Div. 5: (2) Weyauwega-Fremont at (1) Markesan
  • Div. 6: (3) Reedsville vs. (1) Lourdes Academy at St. Mary Catholic (Neenah)
  • Div. 6: (2) Iola-Scandinavia at (1) Edgar
  • Div. 6: (3) Shiocton at (1) Crivitz

Click the video for highlights of our Game of the Week matchup between Brillion and Southern Door.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

FVA, other Northeast Wisconsin schools set to begin winter sports

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion holds on in final seconds for playoff win; updated brackets

Locker Room: Fan Zoom of the week

Xtra Point High School Football 11/13

Valders senior Gracie Streblow talks fourth and final trip to state meet

Chilton Co-Op's Streblow heads to state for fourth straight year