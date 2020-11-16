High School Sports Xtra: Updated playoff brackets; Brillion holds on vs. Southern Door

(WFRV) – The high school football playoffs provide a dramatic slate of Level 1 games and set the stage for Level 2.
Matchups for Thursday’s Level 2 games:
- Div. 2: (3) Luxemburg-Casco at (1) West De Pere
- Div. 2: (2) Seymour at (1) Shawano
- Div. 2: (2) Kewaskum at (1) Fox Valley Lutheran
- Div. 3: (3) Winneconne at (1) Little Chute
- Div. 3: (2) Sheboygan Falls at (1) Xavier
- Div. 3: (2) Wrightstown at (1) Freedom
- Div. 4: (2) Brillion at (1) Amherst
- Div. 4: (2) Chilton at (1) Kiel
- Div. 4: (3) New Holstein at (1) Watertown Luther Prep
- Div. 5: (2) Manawa at (1) Bonduel
- Div. 5: (2) Weyauwega-Fremont at (1) Markesan
- Div. 6: (3) Reedsville vs. (1) Lourdes Academy at St. Mary Catholic (Neenah)
- Div. 6: (2) Iola-Scandinavia at (1) Edgar
- Div. 6: (3) Shiocton at (1) Crivitz
Click the video for highlights of our Game of the Week matchup between Brillion and Southern Door.