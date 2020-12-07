High School Sports Xtra: Winter sports start off strong

(WFRV) – The opening segment for High School Sports Xtra from Sunday, December 6th includes highlights from boys and girls basketball as well as wrestling.

The Freedom boys took control of the North Eastern Conference with a 65-53 win over Wrightstown Friday night, led by 21 points from Austin Balck.

De Pere is off to a 2-0 start on the season led by John Kinzinger, a sharpshooting guard averaging 24 points per game.

Kaukauna head coach Mike Schalow earned his 500th career win as the Ghosts took care of Appleton North on the road in their season opener.

Neenah isn’t missing a beat without Max Klesmit. The Rockets have replaced last year’s leading scorer with five players averaging double figures en route to a 2-0 start.

Ashwaubenon looks to be competitive in the FRCC despite a split in the first week of the season. The Jaguars bounced back with a Friday night win over West De Pere.

On the girls side, four teams from Fox River Valley are ranked as top three teams in the state, and all are cannibalizing each other during the first two weeks of the season.

Hortonville’s FVA crown was stolen for the time being as Kimberly survived the Polar Bears in a five-point win Tuesday night. However, Hortonville wasn’t down for long – they took out undefeated Freedom on Friday.

Notre Dame staked their claim as the top team in the area with a 16-point win over No. 1 Appleton East on Tuesday, but Kimberly responded with a second half comeback at NDA to hand the Tritons their first loss of the season.

The Papermakers sit alone atop the FVA at 5-0.

In wrestling, returning state qualifier Kaukauna started strong with a 67-9 dual win over Appleton West. Defending state champion Grayson Clark pinned his first opponent at 132 after winning at 106 last year.

In a unique story for Appleton West, a girl took the mat for the Terrors’ varsity team to wrestle against the boys. Ella Wynveen lost her match but will look to rebound as the season moves along.

