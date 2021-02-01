High School Sports Xtra: Wrestling Regionals Recap

(WFRV) – The WIAA winter sports postseason kicked off Saturday with regional competition in high school wrestling.

In a loaded regional at Two Rivers, Luxemburg-Casco won the team title with two individual winners. Brillion, Freedom and Two Rivers each racked up three individual regional titles.

Raider senior Matty Bianchi won a regional championship in pursuit of his fourth consecutive state title, and in the featured bout of the event, Wrightstown No. 1 Kaiden Koltz beat Denmark No. 3 Ethan Schwartz at 138.

In Kaukauna, defending state champions Greyson Clark and Jager Eisch won regional titles in a loaded field for the top-ranked Ghosts.

Elsewhere around the state, Coleman (seven individual titles), Shawano (seven titles), and Neenah (five titles) also finished as the top point-getters in their respective regionals.

Click the video for highlights.