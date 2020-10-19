High School Sports Xtra: Xavier’s Haen perseveres to win state golf title

(WFRV) – There’s an old saying that ‘perseverance is the soul of a champion.’ Xavier’s Lauren Haen exemplifies that.

The Hawks senior qualified for state each of her first three years of high school, including a pair of top ten finishes in her last two. Making it back to state as a senior would be no easy task in a season unlike any other.

“A little nervous at sectionals. Being at state my freshman, sophomore, and junior year but not going my senior year. I just played hard, and tried my best to get there,” said Lauren Haen.

The pandemic shifted the girls state golf tournament from University Ridge to Blackwolf Run. The conditions on the lake shore for the first day of the tournament didn’t make things nay easier.

2020 WIAA Division 2 Girls Golf Champion Lauren Haen practices at Ridgeway Country Club in Neenah.

Haen found herself seven shots back following the first day, which was shortened to nine holes due to rain, but the senior knew there was plenty of golf left to be played.

“Terrible, rain, hail, wind, it was hard to play in it. I’ve never played in anything that brutal,” said Lauren Haen.

Haen went out and shot a six over 78 in the final round. That was eight shots better than anyone else on the course in division two.

“I was more confident in my shots, and I knew how to control the wind. I knew I could get there. So, I just had to forget about the day before, and just gout there and have fun. It’s a little better waiting in the clubhouse and waiting for everyone else to have to finish than me having to grind it out. After a couple holes the scores were getting closer, so I went out on the practice green and got ready just in case,” said Lauren Haen.

Shen went into the clubhouse as the leader with two players atop the leaderboard still on the course. As she waited there was someone nearby keeping her calm, and keeping track of what’s going out on the course. That would be her father and coach, Jason.

Xavier’s Lauren Haen receives 2020 Division 2 Girls Golf Championship medal from father and coach Jason Haen.

“We had family there. We had my assistant coach there. So we had enough people to keep her calm. I knew the conditions were going to be a little difficult coming in for the rest of the players. So, you just get on your phone and keep hitting refresh,” said Jason Haen.

“I told my dad he’s not allowed to tell me what place I’m in no matter how much I want to know. It would psych me out too much,” said Lauren Haen.

In the end Lauren’s perseverance paid off as the rest of the field moved back down the leaderboard. Haen sat alone on the top as a state champion.

“It felt amazing. Just knowing I put in so much hard work, and it finally paid off. And having my dad by my side my senior year just made it so much better,” said Lauren Haen.

“It’s tough to put into words. It’s special. It’s like my golf career, my coaching career are complete. If I never play again, if she never picks up a club again, I’m complete,” said Jason Haen.