High School Volleyball: Notre Dame & Freedom win key conference games

(WFRV) – With a few weekends of tournament play in the books, conference action is heating up in gyms across Northeast Wisconsin.

Notre Dame and Green Bay Southwest both figure to be major players in the Fox River Classic Conference, while Freedom faced an important game Thursday in looking to keep pace with top-ranked Luxemburg-Casco.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s results:

Notre Dame 3, Green Bay Southwest 1: With the match deadlocked at a set apiece, Notre Dame came roaring out of the gates in the third, with Hannah Greisen pacing things offensively for the Tritons. Southwest came back to make the third set tight, getting a key block on the outside from Morgan Stewart and Olivia Daane, but Notre Dame finished the set on a kill from Mya Kapalko and rolled through the fourth set for the 3-1 match victory.

Freedom 3, Clintonville 0: The Irish set the tone early and often, taking a 17-6 lead in the first set before coasting to victory over their conference foe. Sydney Bartels led the way for Freedom, setting up an important rematch with Fox Valley Lutheran next Thursday night.

