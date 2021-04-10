High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls & boys advance

(WFRV) – In a truncated one-day version of the traditional regionals bracket, high school volleyball teams in Northeast Wisconsin punched their tickets to Tuesday’s sectionals.

The top-ranked Appleton North girls maintained their undefeated season with a sweep of Appleton East, and the Lightning boys went on the road and swept Kaukauna in a regional final of their own.

In a highly-ranked regional final on the girls side, fourth-ranked Kimberly ousted No. 3 De Pere 3-1 at De Pere. Two other FRCC schools, Manitowoc Lincoln and Notre Dame, held court with sweeps to advance to sectionals.

The WIAA will release the updated sectional pairings Sunday afternoon.

