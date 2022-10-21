(WFRV) – The regional semifinals for the WIAA boys soccer and girls volleyball tournaments kicked off Thursday, with teams punching their tickets to Saturday’s regional finals in both sports.

In soccer, top-seeded Notre Dame blew away Little Chute 10-0 in its tournament opener, while No. 3 Seymour began its tournament march with a 9-0 win over Freedom. The two Division 3 foes met last year in a sectional final.

In volleyball, Green Bay-area FRCC teams prevailed, with Bay Port (over Ashwaubenon) and De Pere (over West De Pere) each advancing in straight sets.

In a tightly contested match, No. 4 seed Freedom ousted No. 5 Notre Dame 3-1. Kaukauna rolled past Green Bay Preble in a sweep.

