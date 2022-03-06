(WFRV) – It was a busy day for the local boys basketball teams with regional final games being played Saturday.

D1: Neenah wins big over Appleton North to keep their special season alive. 63-4 was the final.

D1: De Pere survived a back and forth matchup against Manitowoc Lincoln and pulled out the 59-54 victory.

D2: Oshkosh North edged Notre Dame at the free throw line late in the game to pull away and won 68-62 over the Tritons.

D2: Ashwaubenon rolled over West De Pere in a big way and won 71-43.

D2: #1 Fox Valley Lutheran’s season came to an end on a heart breaking Medford buzzer beater, 68-66 was the final.

D3: Brillion came out on top versus Denmark in a nail biter – 64-63 was the final.

D4: St. Mary Catholic won big over versus Shiocton at home, 95-69 final.

D5: Reedsville’s magical sports season carries onto basketball. The boys stayed undefeated this season on their home court and won 55-47 over Hustisford.