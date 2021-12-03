HIGHLIGHTS: Freedom hangs on despite a late comeback by Wrightstown

(WFRV) – There was a big crowd on deck in Wrightstown for Friday’s basketball matchup as they hosted Freedom.

Wrightstown started the scoring first from a three pointer from Keegan Spees, but shortly after Landon VanCalster would get hot behind the three point line for Freedom.

The Irish led by as much as 15 points on the evening that was highlighted by a Blake Kortz fast break dunk. Freedom led by 8 points at half time.

The Tigers wouldn’t go away on the night. They pulled within one point of Wrightstown late in the second half – credit to a three pointer by Elijah Stenzel. Despite the late comeback, Freedom would hold on to win 60-54.