(WFRV) – High school basketball was in full swing with excitement on Tuesday in northeast Wisconsin, which featured key conference wins and a buzzer-beater.

The Xavier boy’s basketball team came out on top with a key Bay Conference win over West De Pere, while Oshkosh North notched their own win over Kimberly.

Notre Dame Academy’s Emmett Lawton drilled a game-winning, buzzer-beating three in overtime to help power the Tritons to a victory over Bay Port.

On the girls’ side of things, Hortonville was back in action, defeating Kaukauna 58-44, while Neenah won comfortably over Oshkosh West 67-49.