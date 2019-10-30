Hilbert’s Breckheimer named Packers High School Coach of the Week

The Packers have announced that Mike Breckheimer of Hilbert High School in Hilbert, Wisconsin, has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week. The program is presented by Jack Link’s Protein Snacks.

Breckheimer is now in his 13th year as the varsity head coach at Hilbert. On Friday, Oct. 25, Hilbert defeated Rosholt 49-34 in round one of the WIAA Division 7 Football Tournament. The Wolves entered the tournament as a No. 1 seed after a perfect 9-0 regular season. The team looks to remain unbeaten as they welcome Catholic Central High School to their field in the second round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1.

Breckheimer knew Rosholt would be a challenging matchup, but the defense made some big plays early to set the tone for the game.

“We actually played them in round one of the playoffs last year and they were very young,” said Breckheimer. “So they were more experienced and gave us some different looks and played us really well. Our first 14 points were on the defensive side of the ball. It took our offense a little bit to get rolling. We didn’t move the ball up and down the field slow and steady; a lot of [our points] were on big plays. We have a lot to improve on though. We struggled communicating on both sides of the ball on Friday against Rosholt, but again, credit to them because they played a really good game.”

Breckheimer and the Wolves now turn their focus to their level two matchup against Catholic Memorial.

“We’re going to have to be very disciplined especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Breckheimer said. “They’re very athletic and have a lot of skilled kids and a lot of athletes, even playing on their offensive and defensive line. They’re an option team, so we’re going to make sure everyone is accounted for at all times, because with the speed they have, if somebody gets free we’re not going to catch them and they’re going to score. So we have to keep them contained.”

Breckheimer grew up in Hilbert, where he played football and basketball. On the football field, Breckheimer played fullback and defensive tackle under Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Coach Michael Moreau. Following high school, Breckheimer attended Ripon College, where he played fullback under WFCA Hall of Fame Coach Rob Ernst. Breckheimer graduated from Ripon and began his coaching career in 2000 at his high school alma mater as an assistant coach under Coach Moreau. In 2007, Breckheimer took over as the head coach at Hilbert.

For Breckheimer, the Coach of the Week Award is a reflection on the program as a whole.

“I think it’s a very neat award, and I think it’s for everybody that’s involved with our program,” said Breckheimer. “The way we do things here, for years, it’s been a team first mentality, and that we’re all a part of the pack. That’s something that we stress weekly in our meetings with the coaching staff and with the kids. It doesn’t matter what 11 kids are on the field or on the scout team in practice; we need everybody together. It’s a cool award for everybody, the coaches, the players, the community; it’s a neat recognition to have.”

Breckheimer and his staff oversee 41 players in their program, with all of them suiting up for the varsity games. Breckheimer’s assistant coaches include Jason Grenzer, Erik Stumo, Ben Krueger, Tony Sweere, Al Plate and Jason O’Leary. Breckheimer also serves as the elementary, middle and high school physical education teacher for the Hilbert School District. Breckheimer gives special thanks to his wife, Kelly, son, Reed, daughter, Gwen, and parents, Don and Mary, for all of their support.