GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a great season for Hortonville, but the Polar Bears ultimately came up just short in the WIAA Division I State Championship, falling to Whitefish Bay 5-1.

Whitefish Bay got off to a quick start, scoring in the top of the first inning after Jack Wright scored off of a walk to give the Blue Dukes a 1-0 lead.

Hortonville would jump back to tie the game in the bottom of the first off the bat of Joe Fischer, who hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brett Sommer.

Despite two quick outs in the top of the second, Whitefish Bay broke things wide open, and it was started by Jack Counsell, who ripped a double down the left field line. The last name may sound familiar, as Jack is the son of Brewers skipper Craig Counsell.

J.D. Dix would bring in Counsell for an RBI single to make it 2-1 for Whitefish Bay. A past ball and a few walks would see the Blue Dukes lead grow to 5-1 before Hortonville was finally able to escape the inning.

Not much would happen throughout the rest of the game, as both pitchers would eventually settle in and retire a majority of the batters they’d face.

Hortonville’s last ups in the bottom of the seventh started off with Thomas Burns, who was arguably the Polar Bears best hitter of the night. Burns would hit a ball hard to left field, which ultimately resulted in a flyout.

Another flyout to center field by Nate Vela would bring Hortonville down to their final out, but not before a pitching change by Whitefish Bay. Tyler Andrews was dominant for the Blue Dukes, pitching 6.2 innings and giving up only five hits and one run. He struck out six.

Ethan Peters would be the last hope for Hortonville but would strike out looking to give Whitefish Bay its first-ever WIAA Division I State Baseball Championship.

Kolden Hunter was tagged with the loss by giving up three hits and five runs (three earned).

Hortonville finishes the season just short of a title with a 26-5 record and a lot to be proud of.