HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The top seeded Hortonville girls needed a win over Appleton East on Friday night to clinch the Fox Valley Association.

This is the second matchup between the two teams this seasons. In the first matchup, the Polar Bears went on the road to face the Patriots and pulled off the 81-66 victory. In the second matchup, it was no different – although, Appleton East had Hortonville’s number to start when they led by 13 points.

The come back was on for the Polar Bears when Rainey Welson recovered a loose ball and drew a foul, but finished the shot. Hortonville’s Lyric Johnson went coast to coast with time winding down before halftime and got the finger roll to go in at the buzzer. The Polar Bears led Appleton East 36-29 at the break.

In the second half, it was the Hortonville take over. Appleton East didn’t have an answer to the Polar Bear’s fast paced offense.

Hortonville improved to 21-1 overall on the season winning 80-64 over Appleton East. The Patriots fell to 14-3 in conference play and sit in second place in the FVA. Meanwhile, the Polar Bears stay undefeated in conference play with a perfect 17-0 record.